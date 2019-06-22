Latest NewsNEWS

Fire at under-construction Navy warship leaves 1 dead

Jun 22, 2019, 09:44 am IST
A major fire was broke out at an under construction warship of the Navy at Mazgaon Dockyard here Friday evening in which one persin was killed.

Under-construction warship ‘Visakhapatnam’ caught fire at 5.44 pm. The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship,” chief of the city fire brigade P S Rahangdale had said earlier.

“Fire is confined to the second and third deck of the warship. Fire-fighting operation is underway along with Dockyard fire-fighters. Smoke has spread in the warship,” Rahangdale said. A defence official said one person, who was trapped inside, was …

