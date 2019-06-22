Latest NewsIndia

IAF AN-32 crash: Chief Minister announces Rs 1-crore assistance to the family of Air Force personnel

Jun 22, 2019, 07:28 am IST


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced Rs 1-crore assistance to the family of Air Force personnel Rajesh Kumar who lost his life in the AN-32 crash recently.

Kejriwal also met Kumar’s family here and assured that a job would be given to the family member of the deceased.

Thirteen IAF personnel were killed when the AN-32 aircraft, which had taken off from the Johrat Air Force station in Assam for Mechuka along Indo-China border, crashed on June 3.

Mortal remains of the 12 other IAF personnel were flown to Delhi.

“Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal paid visit and offered his condolences to the family of Late Rajesh Kumar, who recently lost his life in AN-32 crash. Chief Minister announced to give Rs 1 crore compensation to the family and also a job to kin,” the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted.

