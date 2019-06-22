Iran denies receiving Trump warning

The Iran government has declined the news that US President Donald Trump warned them of a possible attack. Earlier it has reported that the US has warned of an apossible attack against Iran as retaliation for Iran’s shooting down a US drone.

The spokesperson of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Keyvan Khosravi made it clear that they have not received any message through Oman for Iran.”There is no truth in that,” he added.

Earlier it was reported that Oman relayed a message from Trump overnight warning of an imminent US attack unless the Islamic republic agreed to negotiate. Iran and the United States have no diplomatic relations and Oman has in the past served as an intermediary between the two countries.

The US argues that its surveillance drone was above international waters when it was shot down by Iran early Thursday, while Iran insists the aircraft violated its airspace