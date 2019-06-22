Kuwait and Pakistan are world’s hottest countries

Kuwait ranked top in the list of world’s hottest country. Just behind Kuwait stands Pakistan. Both the countries ranked third and fourth in the list of World’s hottest countries released by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). They released the report after two years of study.

Furnace Creek, Death Valley, Califronia recorded the hottest temperature ever rocorded at 56.7 on 10 July 1913.

In the last Saturday, the temperature in Kuwait has hit 52.2 degrees Celsius in the shadows and 63-degree Celcius in sunlight.

53.9-degree Celsius was recorded in Kuwait’s Mitribah on 2016 July 21. 53.7 was recorded in Pakistan’s Turrbat on 2017 May 28.