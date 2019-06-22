Latest NewsIndia

Monsoon set to cover Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand

Jun 22, 2019, 12:31 am IST
Less than a minute

The Southwest Monsoon is set to cover the other parts of the country. The southwest monsoon has advanced to Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. The monsoon entered Bihar through Purnea. It also entered the Odisha through the coastal area of the state. It also covered Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Up until Friday, the monsoon had covered most parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and all of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. It is advancing toward central Maharashtra, southern Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Tags

Related Articles

Fan club members still with their beloved ‘Dileepettan’

Jul 13, 2017, 11:01 am IST

My image will change after this Telugu film says, Sunny Leone.

Dec 5, 2017, 02:36 pm IST

Arunachal Pradesh landslide: 14 feared dead

Jul 12, 2017, 09:03 am IST

Air India Flight Catches Fire at Airport : Watch Video

Apr 25, 2019, 10:20 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close