Monsoon set to cover Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand

The Southwest Monsoon is set to cover the other parts of the country. The southwest monsoon has advanced to Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. The monsoon entered Bihar through Purnea. It also entered the Odisha through the coastal area of the state. It also covered Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Up until Friday, the monsoon had covered most parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and all of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. It is advancing toward central Maharashtra, southern Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar.