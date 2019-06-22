Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi to attend G20 Summit in Japan

Jun 22, 2019, 07:06 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a two-day, 14th G20 Summit in Osaka in Japan from June 28, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

“For the sixth time, Modi will be participating in the G20 Summit. Apart from participating in the summit, PM will also have bilateral meetings. He will also participate in a few plurilateral meetings,” Raveesh Kumar, MEA’sspokesperson said.

Kumar also announced that former Union minister Suresh Prabhu would be India’s Sherpa at the meet. Prabhu said that terrorism, the return of fugitives, global economic stability and climate change will be among the top priorities.

