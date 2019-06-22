Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister Modi to G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka

Jun 22, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend the 14th G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan from 28th to 29th of this month. The spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Ravesh Kumar informed this. Modi is scheduled to hold talks with United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit.

The ministry also announced that former Union minister Suresh Prabhu will be India’s sherpa at the G20 meet. A sherpa is the personal representative of a head of state or government who prepares an international summit, particularly the annual G7 and G20 summits.

The Summit under the Japanese Presidency is centered around the theme “Human-centred future society”.

The members of G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Collectively, the G20 economies account for nearly 90% of the gross world product, 80% of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area.

 

