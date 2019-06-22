Shocking case of medical negligence; Patient declared dead found alive next morning at a government hospital

This would be the most shocking case of the Medical Negligence at a government hospital that has been reported so far..

A 72 year poor old man who was declared dead by doctors at the Government Civil Hospital in Bina town of Sagar districtaround 9 pm on Thursday was actualy found alive on Friaday morning when the cops went to the hospital for the body’s autospy.

Realizing the faux pas the same doctor who had declared the elderly man dead the previous night began the old man’s treatment on Friday morning, but the poor man breathed last at 10.20 am.

“The elderly man identified as 72-year-old Kishan, a native of Nowgong in Chhatarpur district was admitted at Bina Civil Hospital in Sagar district. The local police station received a memo from the Bina Civil Hospital at around 9 pm on Thursday about the old man having expired, after which the concerned police station staff entered the details in the relevant register,” said Additional SP (ASP-Sagar) Vikram Singh.

The ASP confirmed that the old man declared dead on Thursday night by staff at Bina Civil Hospital was actually alive all through the night, but was wrongly declared dead – which appears to be a case of grave medical negligence.