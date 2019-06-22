Tamil Nadu accepts Kerala’s offer to get 20 Lakh litres drinking water daily

The Tamil Nadu government has accepted Kerala’s offer of 20 lakh litres drinking water.

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Friday. “We have decided to accept water from Kerala and we are thankful to CM Pinarayi Vijayan. It will be great if they can give us 2mld (million litre per day) every day,” CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

K Palaniswami said he will write to Pinarayi Vijayan as he could not do the same earlier due to poor health. Earlier, there were reports that the Tamil Nadu government had turned down the offer saying there was “no need for the help at present.”

The Tamil Nadu CM also requested the Kerala government to cooperate to store water in the Mullaperiyar dam. “The Kerala government has made different excuses for the dam. I request the Kerala government to look into this. Every drop of water is important for Tamil Nadu. There is a massive crisis here,” he said.