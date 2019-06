Two people were killed and nine were injured ina suicide bomb blast in Iraq. The sicide bomber exploded at ta Shiite Mosque in the eastern Baghdad. The balst occured in the Imam Mahdi al-Muntadhar mosque in Baladiyat in Sadar City.

One suicide bomber wearing a belt of explosives tried to enter the mosque but was stopped by the guards and then he detonated outside the mosque building. No militant organization has claimed responsibility.