US -Iran Stand-off: US airliner cancels flights to Mumbai

As the US – Iran stand-off worsened, a US-based airliner has cancelled the flights to Mumbai as to avoid flying over Iran’s airspace. The US airliner United has cancelled the flights from New Jersey’s Newark airport to Mumbai. United is a Chicago based airliner.

It is also rumoured that the Indian airliners are also thinking to cancel flights to the US. A national daily reported that the DGCAchief Arun Kumar has informed that the agency is having discussions with Indian airliners on the issue. The DGCA is demanding a temporary shutdown of services over the airspace of Iran.

Many other airliners have avoided flying over Iran and adopted other alternative routes. Us based Delta Airlines, Japan Airlines and ANC Holdings also decided not to fly over Iran.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency order prohibiting US airlines from flying over Iran.

Earlier the Iran military has fired down a US military drone.