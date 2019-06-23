Need child from estranged husband: Woman approach Mumbai court

A woman who approached a court in Mumbai seeking permission from the court to have a second child from her estranged husband has secured a positive verdict.

A Mumbai women aged 35 has approached the court in Nanded that she needs a second child before she reaches menopause, from her husband who estranged her. She sought that she needs a child from either IVF(Invitro Fertilization) or by sperm donation or by sexual relationship.

The court observed that her demand is justifiable and has all right for this demand. The court asked the couples to approach marriage counselor and IVF counselor. The court allowed one month time. The court which considered international lwas also in the case observed that the women have all right to deliver a child.

The husband of the woman has opposed the plea. He argued that the woman’s plea is against the law and social customs. The couples are working in the IT field. The woman filed a divorce case in 2017. The couple had a son in the relation. The woman approached the Nanded Court seeking permission for a second child in 2018.