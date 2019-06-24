Latest NewsIndia

Actor Ranvir Gives a Mouth Shutting Reply to Rahul Gandhi’s Sarcasm

Jun 24, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Less than a minute

The whole world celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21st and India sprung a surprise by bringing even the dog squads into the festivities. Pictures of dogs performing asanas along with their trainers went viral and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi couldn’t stop himself from being a little sarcastic and cryptic.

Tweeting a photo of dogs performing Yoga with their training officerGandhi wrote “New India”. The caption was just that, and many were left wondering what Gandhi meant by “New India” but it is obvious that he was taking a dig at the current government.

Now actor Ranvir Shorey has slammed Rahul Gandhi, giving a fitting reply to his sarcasm.

Actor Ranvir Shorey

“Hate much?” He later added, “New India will be when you and your family quit politics.”’

Earlier actor Paresh Rawal and Home minister Rajnath Singh too had responded to Rahul’s tweet.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP leader Ram Kadam

Ravan-Like BJP Leader Ram Kadam Apologizes Over Controversial Remark

Sep 6, 2018, 09:32 am IST

Baba Ramdev Announced Organic Jeans Brand from Patanjali, Looking for Franchisees

Oct 30, 2018, 09:22 pm IST

These are the weapons which use by Modi against Congress

Nov 27, 2017, 06:05 pm IST

Cow meat ‘haram’ in Islam, Muslims should stop eating beef : Shia Waqf Board Chief

Jul 25, 2018, 07:32 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close