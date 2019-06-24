Actor Ranvir Gives a Mouth Shutting Reply to Rahul Gandhi’s Sarcasm

The whole world celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21st and India sprung a surprise by bringing even the dog squads into the festivities. Pictures of dogs performing asanas along with their trainers went viral and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi couldn’t stop himself from being a little sarcastic and cryptic.

Tweeting a photo of dogs performing Yoga with their training officerGandhi wrote “New India”. The caption was just that, and many were left wondering what Gandhi meant by “New India” but it is obvious that he was taking a dig at the current government.

Now actor Ranvir Shorey has slammed Rahul Gandhi, giving a fitting reply to his sarcasm.

“Hate much?” He later added, “New India will be when you and your family quit politics.”’

Earlier actor Paresh Rawal and Home minister Rajnath Singh too had responded to Rahul’s tweet.