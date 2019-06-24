Actress Sapna Choudhary’s latest dance moves goes viral on internet : Watch Video

Sapna Choudhary has carved a name for herself in the entertainment industry. When she strikes a dance move, she manages to enthral the audience and keep them hooked to her performance. After delivering several hit numbers, she is all set to release her new song on June 25, which will mark her second song in a Punjabi movie.

Titled Akh Da Nasha. the song is from the film DSP DEV that is slated to release on July 5. To raise excitement among the audience, Sapna shared her first look from the song on her Instagram account today. Donning a black choli with red lehenga, Sapna looks smoking hot as she flaunts her curvaceous mid-riff. She has tied her hair in a half up half down hairdo and has completed her look with sultry makeup. As she strikes a pose with the background dancers, Sapna is raising the temperatures with her seductive avatar.

Looking at the first poster, we are sure that the fans cannot wait for the entire song to release on June 25. Shared less than an hour ago on her Instagram account, the poster is making a buzz on social media for all the right reasons. Nowadays, Sapna is grabbing headlines for her stunning makeover and gorgeous photoshoots.