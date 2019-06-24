Ahead of Bangladesh-Afghanistan Match, Afghan Captain has a Funny Message to Bangladesh

Afghanistan cricket team, considering the short period to which they have been exposed to international cricket, has made remarkable progress. They offered India a tough resistance and only fell short by 11 runs. They are all set to take Bangladesh today, a team that is still not yet out of the tournament. Afghanistan though has no chance to make it to the semi-finals even if they win all their remaining matches.

Ahead of their clash with Bangla boys, Afghanistan’s captain Gulbadin Naib had some cheeky words for the Tigers. “Hum to dube hai sanam, tumko lekar dubenge (We are already drowning darling, but we’ll take you with us),”. He was speaking in the pre-match press conference.

Bangladesh has been playing good cricket in the so far and on paper, they look like the better team and is expected to win this encounter.