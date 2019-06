In Tennis, Indian ace player Prajnesh Gunneswaran entered the second round of Men’s singles of the Antalya Open ATP 250 tournament. He in two straight sets defeated Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia in Antalya, Turkey. The Indian player who is ranked 94 in the ATP ranking beat the 286-ranked Tipsarevic 6-0,7-6 in the first round.

In the second round, Gunneswaran will face the winner of the match between American player JC Aragone and Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain.