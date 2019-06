In Football, the former world champion Argentina has entered the quarter-finals of Copa America football championship. The world champions defeated the Asian team by 2-0. Argentina entered the quarter with a second position in the group.

Martinez scored for Argentina in the 4th minute of the match. Argentina gets to lead by 2 in the 82nd minute by a goal from Aguero.

Argentina will face Venezuela in the quarter-final in Rio De Janeiro on 28 June.