Here’s the list of horror films that banned by censor board

These Hollywood horror films in this list were all banned for one reason or another by Censor board in many countries and deemed too disturbing for viewers.

The Human Centipede 2 (2001)

Inspired by the fictional Dr. Heiter, disturbed loner Martin dreams of creating a 12-person centipede and sets out to realize his sick fantasy.

A Serbian Film (2010)

Milos, a retired pron star, leads a normal family life trying to make ends meet. Presented with the opportunity of a lifetime to financially support his family for the rest of their lives, Milos must participate in one last mysterious film. From then on, Milos is drawn into a maelstrom of unbelievable cruelty and mayhem.

Grotesque (2009)

An unnamed doctor has always had everything he’s ever wanted, but that has only made him develop more extreme and depraved needs. He kidnaps a young couple in the prime of their life together and forces them into a game of torment that slowly extinguishes their hopes for survival.

Slender man (2018)

.

In a small town in Massachusetts, four high school girls perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the lore of Slender Man. When one of the girls goes mysteriously missing, they begin to suspect that she is, in fact, his latest victim.

The Bunny Game (2011)

Hostel: Part 2 (2007)

Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (2010)