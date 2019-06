The photos of Nia Sharma has become viral in social media.

Nia Sharma is an Indian television actress. Sharma is known for portraying the lead roles of Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

Nia Sharma shot to popularity with the web series Twisted. She was ranked second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2017 list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper. Sharma was ranked third in 2016.