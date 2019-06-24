Reserve Bank deputy governor resigned

Viral Acharya, the deputy governor of Reserve bank of India (RBI) has resigned from his post. He resigned the post pointing unavoidable personal reasons. He has six more months to retire from the deputy governor post of the apex bank.

Viral Acharya’s tenure in the RBI will be completed in August 2020. But he has submitted his resignation before the RBI saying that he is not intrested in continuing in the post. Acharya has amde a speech at the Independence day celbration of RBI which has against the government’s policies.

It is reported that Acharya, a professor from the New York University Stern School of Business will return to his position in the School. Acharya joined the RBI on January 23,2017.