Sri Lanka named its satellite after a villain of Hindu mythology

Jun 24, 2019, 07:43 pm IST
Sri Lanka has recently on June 17 launched their first satellite. This was the entry of the tiny island nation into the global space club.

But the most important thing is that the predominantly Buddhist country has named after the biggest villain in Hindu mythology – Raavanan. Most of the Hindus consider Raavanan as an embodiment of all vices and inequity.

The satellite was launched into space from Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s East Shore. The satellite was designed and built at the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan by Tharindu Dayaratne and Dualani Chamika, two Sri Lankan engineers.

The satellite weighing 1.05-kilogram payload was aimed to fulfill five missions including capturing of pictures of Sri Lanka and it’s surrounding regions. The Raavana-1 measuring 11.3 x 10 cmx10 cm is expected to orbit 400 km away from earth. It will have a minimum lifespan of one and a half years.

