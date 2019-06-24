Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

In the Indian stock market, the domestic benchmark indices ended lower for the second straight day. The main reason for the downfall of Indian capital market was the anxieties about the coming Union budget and the delay in Monsoon season.

The BSE Sensex was ended lower by 0.18% or 71.53 points. The BSE Sensex ended trading at 39,122.96. The NSE Nifty also lowered by 0.21% or 24.45 points and ended trading at 11,699.65 points.

The top gainers in the market were Yes Bank, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, UPl, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Adani Ports.

The top losers in the market were ONGC, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, and JSW Steel.