A plea to a thief

Jun 25, 2019, 04:03 pm IST
Many Face Book posts have awakened wonder and curiosity. Being a medium that connects many people, it has provided many scopes for finding the lost friends, things and many such good deeds. A Face Book post by Jisha Palliath is again a different one. Her house was robbed last Friday and she lost many electronic materials including her laptop. Jisha who is research student pleas to the thief to return her laptop as it would affect her studies. She says that the thief will not be reported if he returns the laptop, otherwise she would make legal proceedings to find him. She is desperately in need of the laptop and she asks the thief to return it if he finds her post.

??? ????????? ?????????????? ????… ????????????? ??????? ?????? ????????? ?????? ?????????????????? ???? ????????????…

Gepostet von Jisha Palliath am Sonntag, 23. Juni 2019

Jisha says that she has been living in the house for thirty years and it is the first unfortunate incident for them. She didn’t demand for the rest of the robbed items which is very unusual. Hope the thief has a good heart.

