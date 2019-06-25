KeralaLatest News

An unusual Jail breaking in the State

Jun 25, 2019, 11:49 pm IST
Two women prisoners escaped from the jail making it a first of its kind incident in the state. Sandya and Shilpa who were arrested for robbery broke out from the jail.

The event happened in Tuesday morning 4: 30 in Attakulangara Women’s prison. Their absence was noticed only when the prisoners were back in the cell. DIG Santhosh Kumar and DGP Rishiraj Singh visited the prison. It is the first time that woman prisoners escape from the jail. They escaped through the backyard of the prison. Special Branch and Shadow police has started the investigation. The primary analysis reflects that the incident happened following a failure from the part of employees. The break was well planned and authorities suspect that they might have received help from the employees.

