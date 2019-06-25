Army colonel and 40 jawans entered a farm, damaged crops and terrorized the villagers ; Details Inside

The Pune Police has registered a case against an Army colonel and other 40 jawans for illegely entering a farm, destroy crops their and even terrosising people . The area is 54 km away from the Nashik higway and the incident happened on June 22.

The police has asserted that the farmland is a part of a 65 acre property and the incident happened on-behalf of the dispute between the Colonel’s family and other two families.

In the wake of his family turmoil, the colonel brought 30 t0 40 armed jawans in four military vehicles to the village and used tractor to plough the land were soya beans have been cropped.