Can You Guess Which Indian Bowler is Helping England in Nets? Check this Out

England is the team most experts had picked as their champions for the World Cup, but the English side has already suffered two defeats in the league stage. If Pakistan beating England was thought as an aberration, Srilanka beating them was just incredible.

The hosts are all set to take Australia on and Mitchell Starc will be one of their biggest threats. With his angle, pace and accuracy, Starc could be the biggest threat to the English side and they are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Starc is negotiated. Son of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar- Arjun Tendulkar is the man who helps England to cope with the left arm.

He is playing for the MCC young cricketers at the moment and was in the news recently for bowling a brilliant delivery to castle the batsman against the Surrey’s second XI. In a video released by ESPN Cric info, Arjun was seen bowling to Joe Root. Check this out.

England have had a Tendulkar helping them out ahead of #ENGvAUS at Lord's! #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Yl8OmN8p46 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 24, 2019

England has three matches remaining in the league stage and needs to win at least two to ensure smooth sail into semi-finals.