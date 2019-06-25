Latest NewsIndia

CM Kumaraswamy spent 1.22 crores for one-day stay in Karnataka village,says BJP

Jun 25, 2019, 06:33 pm IST
According to a booklet released by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kumaraswamy spent Rs 1.22 crores for his stay in Yadgir village, which some claim was nothing but a political stunt he did to gain people’s trust.

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa also accused Kumaraswamy of overspending for a single-day visit to the village for a programme.

The row has been over HDK’s stay in Yadgir where he spent the day in austerity in the village to earn the trust of the people that he is a people’s man and cares for his state. He, however, did not visit another village – Gurmitkal – citing weather conditions.

