Do you know which state stands first in passport verification ?

Jun 25, 2019, 03:01 pm IST
According to the reports in 2018-2019 Andra Pradesh stands first in the country in Passport verification. Guntur Rural SP R Jayalakshmi received the award on behalf of the State police in New Delhi on Monday.

The Union Minister for external affiars has received the award for the same.

The State police only took an average of three days for verification of passport.

Intelligence department is the nodal department for passport verification in the State. Jayalakshmi dealt with passport and foreigners wing during her stint at the department.

The process was made so easy as the Police maintained close coordination with the regional Passport office in Vijayawada

