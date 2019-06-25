KeralaLatest News

Flex of Lord Ayyappa in Menstrual Blood: Here is the Explanation of SFI

Jun 25, 2019, 07:17 am IST
Less than a minute

A flex board hurting the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees was made by SFI in Kerala Varma College which is under Cochin Devaswom Board. The picture shows Lord Ayyappa in the menstrual blood of a woman captioned “Evide arthavam ashudhiyakunnuvo avide ne ninte piraviye nishedhikunnu” (Where Menstruation becomes impure, there you are denying your own birth).

The issue had caught the attention of the public and the left parties, already losing a good share of their support due to their bullish stand in the issue of Sabarimala young women entry, couldn’t have taken yet another incident like this. SFI has now come up with a justification for the same.

SFI said that it was not them who placed the flex boards and that they have no responsibility in the issue. They said SFI doesn’t intend to hurt the religious sentiments and that someone else had deliberately placed the flex there to attack SFI. Check this out:

