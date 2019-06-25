Latest NewsInternational

Huge Earthquake ; USGS issues Tsunami warning

Jun 25, 2019, 03:47 pm IST
Less than a minute
Tsunami

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck in the sea off eastern Russia on Tuesday (June 25), the US Geological Survey said. An earthquake of this magnitude is considered to be strong. According to the USGS, it is possible that this earthquake could trigger a tsunami. Authorities, however, have not issued tsunami following the quake.

