Huge Earthquake ; USGS issues Tsunami warning

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck in the sea off eastern Russia on Tuesday (June 25), the US Geological Survey said. An earthquake of this magnitude is considered to be strong. According to the USGS, it is possible that this earthquake could trigger a tsunami. Authorities, however, have not issued tsunami following the quake.
Related Articles
Rape charge changed to consensual sex
Apr 14, 2019, 01:07 am IST
Co-workers caught while having sex, Video went viral
Feb 14, 2018, 04:27 pm IST
Meet the Indian Actress who bagged a Role in Hollywood Movie ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
Aug 31, 2018, 12:24 pm IST
Growth in rupee value, ending at a fresh 2-1/2 year high against the US dollar
Jan 4, 2018, 10:36 pm IST
Post Your Comments