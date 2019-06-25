Humiliating Video ;Police make people hold up their hands at gunpoint while checking vehicle in this state

In the video which is getting viral on Internet with no time, the police officials can be seen making the passengers hold up their hands at gunpoint while checking the vehicles.

Many are terming the incident as “hazardous” as well as “humiliating” for the common man.

The incident happened at the Wazirganj police station area of Badaun in UP.

The SSP of the area asserted that this is just like another checking and is regualr. He has also added that this is a drill for the police officials to tackle if the passenger turns out to be a criminal all of a sudden.

According to the residents of the area, the same has became a routine manner of checking by the police.

Ironically, the video surfaced on a day when the Twitter handle of the U.P. police was promoting a video where officers in Lucknow were seen administering an oath to bikers not to leave home without helmets.