Jeep launches Compass Trailhawk AWD in India : Price and Features

Jeep India has launched its off-road-spec Compass, the Trailhawk in India today. Priced at Rs 26.80 lakh (ex-showroom pan India), the Jeep Compass Trailhawk costs Rs 3.70 lakh more than the top-spec Limited Plus AWD. For the extra premium, the Jeep Compass offers the much-awaited diesel-automatic combo and gets additional features to aid its off-road cred.

The main change for the Jeep Compass Trailhawk comes under the hood. It uses the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, albeit upgraded to BS6 emission norms. The SUV now gets an adBlue tank which helps clean up the exhaust gases. Power and torque figures remain the same at 173PS and 350Nm. Also, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk comes mated to a 9-speed automatic which many enthusiasts were asking for since day one. Before you ask us, no, the Trailhawk doesn’t come with the 6-speed stick shifter.

The Compass Trailhawk also gets Jeep’s ‘Trail Rated’ badge which is given to SUVs that have undergone a strict certification processes for traction, ground clearance, articulation, manoeuvrability and water crossing ability.

To earn this badge, the suspension on the Trailhawk has been raised by 25mm for better ground clearance which now stands at 207mm. Water wading capability now stands at 480mm as the air intake has been raised by 120mm compared to the standard SUV. The wheels are a size smaller than the Limited Plus and feature Falken off-road-spec rubber with taller side walls to prevent tyre bulges. It also gets high-strength steel plates on the underbody to prevent damage.