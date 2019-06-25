J&K : Over 773 terrorists killed in last 3 years,says Report

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday revealed that a total 773 terrorist were killed in Jammu and Kashmir since 2016. Speaking in the Lok Sabha Reddy said that this year till June 16, a total of 113 terrorists have been killed in the state. In various terror-related incidents, 18 civilians have also lost their lives.

According to the Home Ministry report, in 2014, a total of 222 terror-related incidents were reported in the state but by 2018 this number increased to 614. Last year, 257 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, while in 2017, 213 terrorists were neutralised by the security forces. However, in 2016, 150 terrorists were gunned down.