Missing Housewife found living with Facebook friend in Kannur after six months

A housewife who went missing was found after six months living with her Facebook friend in Kannur.The women identified as Naseema 36 hailing from Pooyapally had gone missing in January and her husband had filed a Habeas Corpus petition in the Kerala High Court.

The case was still under progression untill it took new turns recently.

Naseema, who was not in good terms with her husband for the last several months, met a youth hailing from Kakkad in Kannur district on Facebook. The relationship later developed into a love affair following which she went to live with him in Kakkad abandoning her husband.

“Naseema is a mother of two children. Her husband remarried a month after she had gone missing. She left two sons who are currently staying with their father,” said R.Vinod Chandran, Pooyappally circle inspector. The woman’s lover in Kannur also has a wife and children.

According to the police , Naseema after leaving her home went to Mysore and other places with her FB friend and later started living in a rented house in Kakkad when the police found her