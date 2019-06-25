KeralaLatest News

MLA Khader seeks division of Malappuram district and formation of a new district

Jun 25, 2019
K N A Khader MLA on Monday sought division of Malappuram district and formation of a new district. During the attention calling motion in the Assembly on Tuesday, Khader said Malappuram district should be divided on the basis of population and a new district should be formed with Thirur as the administrative headquarters.

Though Khader had given a notice during the submission last week, making the same demand, he withdrew it the last minute as the Muslim League and the Congress didn’t give permission for the same.

But Khader gave the notice after the UDF showed the green signal. The Assembly will consider this during the zero hour.

Earlier also, Khader has made this demand publically at several venues.

