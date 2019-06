Pak journalist attacked by political leader during live TV debate : Watch Video

A video has gone viral on social media that shows a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader attacking a journalist during a live TV debate.

Mansoor Ali Siyal attacked Karachi Press Club president Imtiaz Khan Faraz and a fellow panelist during a debate on the “News Line with Aftab Mugheri” show. The video of the incident was shared on social media by journalist Naila Inayat with the caption, “Is this Naya Pakistan? PTI’s Masroor Ali Siyal attacks president Karachi press club Imtiaz Khan on live news show.”

It has already received more than 1.14 lakh views, 3,600 likes, and over 1,700 retweets.