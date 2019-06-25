Passenger assault: Kallada bus permit cancelled

Kallada bus lost its permit following the passenger assault case. The decision was taken by a RTA ( Regional Transport Authority) meeting presided by the district collector T V Anupama. The KL 45H 6132 bus has lost its permit for one year. The lawyer for the travels was also present during the meeting. The travels argued that the culprits are arrested and immediate action against them was taken, hence the permit shall not be cancelled. The owner cannot be included in the case, argued the lawyer for the travels. As the case is proceeding in the high court, the lawyer questioned the action. Later with the sufficient legal advice the RTI decided to cancel the permit.

Even though the owner Suresh Kallada was summoned he didn’t turn up. Two passengers were assaulted by the bus employees and were put down in Cochin. The incident occurred in the Trivandrum- Bengaluru service bus on April 21st. The case was handed over to the Thrissur RTA by the Ernakulam RTA.