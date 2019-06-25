Raid continues in Kannur, Viyyur central jails; Ganja, mobile phones seized

The police have again conducted raids in the Kannur, Viyyur central prisons in Kerala. In the raids smartphones and Ganja were seized from inmates. Three mobiles were seized from inmates in the Kannur prison, and two from Viyyur. Ganja was also seized.

The raids were conducted under the leadership of Rishiraj Singh IPS, the chief of Jail administration in the state. Rishiraj Singh informed that the raids will be continued in coming days.

It is the third consecutive day that raids are conducted in prisons. Earlier two smartphones were seized from Mohammed Shafi, the culprit in TP murder case. Later he was transferred to Poojappura central prison.