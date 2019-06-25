Latest NewsIndia

Samaleshwari Express catches fire; one killed

Jun 25, 2019, 07:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

The driver of the Samaleshwari Express train was killed on Tuesday after the engine of the train caught fire when another engine coming from the opposite direction on the track reportedly rammed into it. The accident took place at 4.30 pm between Rayagada district’s Singapur Road and Keutagada in Odisha.

The train plies between West Bengal’s Howrah Junction, and Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur.

Two station masters on duty at Keutagada and Singapur has been placed under suspension, according to Railways sources.

Only the train engine has been affected and the train has been separated from the engine. The train passengers have not been affected by the fire.
The driver of the train was charred to death.

Tags

Related Articles

These Are The Bollywood Adult Comedy Movies You Can Enjoy Watching With Friends

Jun 25, 2018, 10:13 pm IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Several Congress leaders join BJP

Apr 14, 2019, 07:23 am IST

Gold price stay steady

Nov 27, 2018, 04:51 pm IST

As BJP Campaigns Against Putting Money in Hundial, Digital Counters Come up!

Dec 7, 2018, 07:46 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close