Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active with AMOLED screen : Price and Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has officially launched in India.Samsung Galaxy Watch Active comes with features like exercise tracking, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and health tracking. Additionally, the smartwatch includes blood pressure monitoring vis My BP app.

Introduced alongside Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e activity trackers, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has been priced at Rs. 19,990 and it will be sold via Amazon India as well as Samsung Online Store. It will also be offered via Samsung stores and other major retailers offline. The smartwatch sales open June 25. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active will be offered in Black, Deep Green, Rose Gold, and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active was originally announced in February. It comes with a minimalist design in a thin and light body. The smartwatch sports a 1.1-inch 360×360 pixels circular AMOLED screen, which is covered by Gorilla Glass 3. It packs a 230mAh battery, dual-core Exynos 9110 SoC, and Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0. Samsung claims the Galaxy Watch Active can go on for 45 hours on a single charge. Additionally, Samsung has included 768MB of RAM, 4GB of onboard storage, and a heart-rate sensor onboard.

Other specifications of the smartwatch include IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certified build with 5ATM water resistance, wireless charging support, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, and GPS.