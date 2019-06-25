Supreme Court adds to Congress’ worries

Supreme Court rejected Congress petition that demanded an intervention in the decision to conduct separate elections to the Rajyasabha seats in Gujarat. Election Commission has stated that the elections would be conducted in two phases which was not accepted by the congress. The elections were declared as Amit Shah and Smriti Irani won the Loksabha elections which left two seats vacant.

The petition was filed by Congress MLA and Gujarat’s opposition leader Paresh Danani. Congress fears that the separate elections will give BJP a straight and easy win. The separate elections were declared as the election results were on different dates. The results of Gandhi Nagar came on May 23rd and of Ameti on the following day. Congress said that the separate elections are unconstitutional but Court observed it as not against law. Court said that the Party can approach election commission for the same. S Jayasankar and Jugalji Thakor are the candidates of BJP.