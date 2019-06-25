Latest NewsIndia

Telangana Congress MLA set to join BJP

Jun 25, 2019, 10:47 pm IST
Senior Congress leader and Telangana legislator K. Rajgopal Reddy on Tuesday said that he has taken a decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rajgopal Reddy, who is camping in New Delhi, said he received an invitation from the BJP to join it and had twice held talks with party General Secretary Ram Madhav.

He said by remaining in the Congress, he was unable to do justice to people who voted for him and hence he decided to switch loyalties to the BJP.

Rajgopal Reddy reiterated that only the BJP can be an alternative to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and he believes that BJP has a bright future in Telangana.

He said the Congress could not come to power in Telangana due to the mistakes committed by partyin-charge for Telangana, R. C. Khuntia. “Those who could not even protect the Leader of Opposition are talking of issuing a notice,” he said reacting to Khuntia”s statement that disciplinary action will be taken against him.

