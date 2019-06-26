A P Abdullahkutty joined BJP

A P Abdullakutty who was exterminated from congress for praising Modi joined BJP. He received the membership from Party working president J P Nadda. V Muraleedaran senior BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs, was also present. Abdullakutty paid visit to Modi earlier and he was invited by the PM to join the party. Abdullakutty said that he has become a national Muslim by joining the centre party. He added that he will work for ensuring a good rapport between Muslims and the Party.

Following the defeat of Congress Abdullahkutty praised Modi as the one who uphold Gandhian values. He showered PM with praises which led to his extermination from Congress. He considered Modi as a leader sensitive to the issues of common man. Abdullahkutty is all set to take up his new role. Let’s see what’s awaiting him in his third political camp.