Attention ladies! You can fall for the miles now…

Long distance travels are a nightmare for ladies. Lack of infrastructure facilities kept many of them away from the roads. The State government’s new initiative for setting up fresh up centers is appreciative. Government handed over the one crore to the women development corporation for the same. The biggest challenge for the travelling ladies is availability of hygienic rest rooms.

As part of the initiative rest rooms will be built in two tourist spot this year. Fresh up centre will include, rest rooms, bathrooms, feeding rooms,napkin incinerator, snack bar etc . The Local government engineers will build the centers in the area provided by these local government bodies.The maintenance will be done by municipality. The fresh up centers will be run completely by woman. Thus it provides employment opportunities for woman. Standard Operating Procedure will give training for the entrepreneurs. In order to provide hygienic public toilet government had started she- toilets in many parts of the state.