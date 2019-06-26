Can you guess how many runs Virat needs for a massive World record, less than 50 or just 10 ? Check out

The Indian Skipper Virat kohili is only 37 runs away from adding another world record in his arsenal.India will face West Indies in their next match of ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Kohli, who became the fastest player to reach 11,000 ODI runs in this World Cup, will be aiming to become the fastest player to score 20,000 international runs.

Kohli has currently gathered 19,963 runs in his international career and he will become the 12th batsman to achieve the feat of scoring 20,000 ODI runs.

India will lock horns against West Indies on June 27. Although the rain forced players inside for a net practice session on Tuesday, the conditions look favorable ahead of the match on Thursday.