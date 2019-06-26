CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Can you handle this viral green saree picture from Monalisa? Check out

Jun 26, 2019, 10:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

One of the most popular Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is an avid user of social media. She regularly keeps her account updated and shares her pictures/videos with fans.

Check Out her new pic

he wrote: “or Beautiful Eyes, Look For The Good In Others , For Beautiful Lips , Speak Only Words Of Kindness; And For Poise , Walk With The Knowledge That You Re Never ALONE … #wednesday #wednesdaywisdom #goodmorning #world: @vishanklakhara”

View this post on Instagram

 

For Beautiful Eyes, Look For The Good In Others , For Beautiful Lips , Speak Only Words Of Kindness; And For Poise , Walk With The Knowledge That You Re Never ALONE … #wednesday #wednesdaywisdom #goodmorning #world ?: @vishanklakhara

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Tags

Related Articles

army

Pakistan breaks truce; heavy shelling in Jammu Kashmir

Apr 10, 2018, 01:06 pm IST

Vice President elections: Venkaiah Naidu files nomination

Jul 18, 2017, 12:31 pm IST

Threat from BJP to join the party: PAAS leader Nikhil Sawani

Nov 24, 2017, 09:54 am IST

Helicopter lands on busy UAE road for this reason

Jun 28, 2017, 11:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close