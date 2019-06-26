Crow that Looks Like a Gorilla,Picture Goes Viral

Crow and Gorilla. Except for their color, perhaps there isn’t much in common between them, But guess what, a crow has managed to take a post that looks quite like a Gorilla. Incredible isn’t it?

In the Footage filmed in Nagoya, Japan, appears to show the animal balancing on its hulking wings which are obscuring the view of its legs. The stance looks like a Gorilla and the video and pictures have gone viral in social media.

But there is more to this picture. A researcher at the University of Washington has described how the crow’s behavior has a direct link to sunny weather. Crow expert Kaeli Swift explained how the bird was sunning itself with the strange posture to help preserve its feathers. Check out these pictures