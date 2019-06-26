Latest NewsIndia

Doctors plaster right hand of boy who suffered fracture on left hand

Jun 26, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
In a yet another incident of medical apathy, a boy, Faizan, in Bihar’s Laheriasarai area had come to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for plaster in the left hand but due to utter carelessness, the plaster was conducted on the right hand.

