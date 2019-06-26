For the First time in Kerala, Women Escapes From Prison

It is not the first time that convicts escape from prison, but in Kerala, it was for the first time that women inmates escaped from prison. It was Silpa mol and Sandhya who orchestrated this grand escape from Attakkulangara jail. It is understood that they had a detailed plan on how to execute the jailbreak and that one of the other inmates also knew about their plan to escape.

Silpa had made a phone call to someone before the escape. Both of them climbed a tree to reach the wall of the prison and escaped from there. Both of them were in prison for money fraud.

Around 4 30 pm, Other inmates of prison found that the two are missing and that’s when the investigation started. Jail head Rishiraj Singh had reached the prison. Dog squads were employed to ensure that they are not hiding somewhere in the prison. Jail DIG Santhosh will investigate about the lapses from the part of jail officers. The CCTV visuals of them escaping the prison and getting into an auto rickshaw has come out.