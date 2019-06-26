Government warns Amazon and Flipkart for this reason

The Meeting on the controversial Press Note 2 on FDI in e-commerce market place turned to verbal fight . The verbal spat happened between the Indian Online dealers and the Amazon, Flipkart panel.

The government has also made the stern messagehat the companies should not flout rules by offering steep discounts to the customers

As soon as the meeting was opened for consultations, Snapdeal hit out at Amazon and Walmart-controlled Flipkart, alleging that the companies were using a “veneer of compliance .

The statement was seen to indicate the red line of the press note issued late December to prevent companies such as Flipk art and amazon from selling large quantities of goods from entities where they are holding shares

The “swadeshi” ecommerce players such as Snapdeal, IndiaMart and ShopClues on one side and Amazon and Flipkart on the other